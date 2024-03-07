NFL Rumors: 1 perfect trade target for all 32 NFL teams in 2024 offseason
By Sam Penix
New York Giants
Trade Target: L'Jarius Sneed, CB, Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs just won their second straight Super Bowl, but in order to three-peat, they'll need to approach this offseason very carefully. They have less than $3.5 million in cap space, but have Chris Jones, starting left tackle Donovan Smith, Tershawn Wharton, Willie Gay Jr., Derrick Nnadi, Mike Danna, Drue Tranquil, and others as free agents.
They franchised tagged L'Jarius Sneed, their top cornerback, so he currently counts $19.8 million against the cap, a number that would likely go down if the Chiefs can extend him, which they want to do. However, that is far from a guarantee, and if they can't reach a long-term agreement, they will trade Sneed to the highest bidder, and given he's 27 years old, in the prime of his career, and one of the league's best, that should be a pretty decent price.
New York took Deonte Banks in the first round last, and while he had an up-and-down rookie year, he has loads of talent and should end up being a very nice player. Deploying him along with Sneed would prove to be one of the NFL's better corner tandems, and with $38 million in cap space (albeit with some key free agents), they could find a way to bring Sneed to the Big Apple.
A Day 2 pick is likely what it'd cost, plus a contract that would probably be larger than Ward's aforementioned 5-year $100.5 million extension from two years ago. That's a high price to pay, but Sneed could very well be worth it.