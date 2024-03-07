NFL Rumors: 1 perfect trade target for all 32 NFL teams in 2024 offseason
By Sam Penix
New York Jets
Trade Target: Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
This scenario may be somewhat far-fetched now, as head coach Antonio Pierce will be trying to win, and trading one of the best receivers in football doesn't help you do that. Still, the Raiders don't have a quarterback right now, and especially when playing in the AFC West, they won't be going anywhere without one.
It may be in their best interest to purge everything from the Josh McDaniels era and start over, acquiring assets wherever they can. While Davante Adams' production dipped a bit last year, that's primarily due to who was throwing him the ball; he's still one of the game's very best, and he should be able to fetch Las Vegas at least a Day 2 pick, if not more. Even if Adams isn't traded this offseason, he's a name to watch as the trade deadline approaches, especially if the Raiders aren't doing too well.
The Jets are in a desperate place where they are in full-blown win-now mode, but everything hinges on the health and performance of Aaron Rodgers. Pairing the future Hall-of-Famer up with Adams again would give New York one of the best WR duos in the game along with the ascending and already borderline elite Garrett Wilson.
Adams would cost around a modest $17 million this season for the Jets, which is very doable before his cap hit spikes to over $36 million in 2025, but that's a problem to worry about later. The Jets aren't trying to be sustainable right now, they're trying to win a Super Bowl, and landing Adams would certainly aid in that quest.