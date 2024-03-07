NFL Rumors: 1 perfect trade target for all 32 NFL teams in 2024 offseason
By Sam Penix
Miami Dolphins
Trade Target: Darren Waller, TE, New York Giants
Darren Waller proved to be one of the NFL's most dynamic tight ends with the Las Vegas Raiders, which is why the Giants traded for him prior to last season. His first campaign in the Big Apple did not go according to plan, as Waller missed five games and averaged his lowest yards per game total (46.0) since 2018, aside from his injury-riddled 2022 season.
Things got so bad for Waller that he's now reportedly considering retiring at 31 years old, and has yet to make a decision on whether he'll play this season. If that's the case, it may be in the Giants' best interest to get what they can for Waller, in favor of continuing to develop Daniel Bellinger, and there are also some pretty good TE prospects in this year's draft class.
The Dolphins have one of the most explosive offenses in the league, but they could use a pass-catching threat at TE to take things to the next level. If they can get a healthy Waller out of the deal, they would have exactly that. Miami's salary cap situation is not the greatest, as they stand $31 million in the red as of this moment, but a good $25 million of that will be taken care of by releasing Xavien Howard, so absorbing Waller's $10.5 million salary wouldn't be impossible.
Is Waller the missing piece that will get the Dolphins over the hump? Perhaps not, but he would definitely be a step in the right direction, and likely wouldn't cost much in terms of ta