NFL Rumors: 1 perfect trade target for all 32 NFL teams in 2024 offseason
By Sam Penix
Buffalo Bills
Trade Target: Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
Denver has just released QB Russell Wilson, as expected, and appears headed for a rebuild, or at least a reload. That means the front office should be open for business on pretty much any player, especially veterans.
If Courtland Sutton isn't a WR1, then he's one of the better WR2s in the league, and his ability to both win vertically as well as in contested situations would make him a perfect target for the Bills. He's a valuable asset for Denver, and they should be able to land a Day 2 pick for him.
Gabe Davis is likely to sign elsewhere in free agency, and there are rumblings that Stefon Diggs could be on the trade block after a down year. It is in Buffalo's best interest to keep Josh Allen surrounded with great weapons, and this could be a reload offseason for the offense.
Sutton wasn't crazy productive in terms of targets, catches, or yards, but he did haul in 10 touchdowns, a career high mark. He's a big, physical target at 6-foot-4, 216 pounds, and has the speed to take the top off the defense on the outside. He has two more years on his deal, and would have cap hits of $13 million and $13.5 million for his new team, both of which are extremely modest numbers given the current state of WR contracts -- he would currently rank 26th among all WRs in 2024 cap hits, and would probably end up past 30 after free agency is over.
That would be tremendous value for a player of his caliber, and as the Bills begin to feel the cap crunch even more, finding value will become all the more important.