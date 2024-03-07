Fansided

NFL Rumors: 1 perfect trade target for all 32 NFL teams in 2024 offseason

By Sam Penix

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers / Patrick McDermott/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
1 of 32
Next

Perfect trade target for every NFL team in 2024

  1. New England Patriots
  2. New York Jets
  3. Miami Dolphins
  4. Buffalo Bills
  5. Denver Broncos
  6. Las Vegas Raiders
  7. Los Angeles Chargers
  8. Kansas City Chiefs
  9. Cleveland Browns
  10. Cincinnati Bengals
  11. Pittsburgh Steelers
  12. Baltimore Ravens
  13. Jacksonville Jaguars
  14. Indianapolis Colts
  15. Houston Texans
  16. Tennessee Titans
  17. Philadelphia Eagles
  18. Dallas Cowboys
  19. Washington Commanders
  20. New York Giants
  21. San Francisco 49ers
  22. Seattle Seahawks
  23. Arizona Cardinals
  24. Los Angeles Rams
  25. Detroit Lions
  26. Green Bay Packers
  27. Chicago Bears
  28. Minnesota Vikings
  29. New Orleans Saints
  30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  31. Carolina Panthers
  32. Atlanta Falcons

NFL free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft are fast approaching, but there are still over 180 days until the 2024 NFL season kicks off, which means there is plenty of time for teams to make big roster moves.

However, separate from free agency and the draft is the trade market, which actually could be quite lucrative in the 2024 offseason. But all 32 teams have the opportunity to make a trade (or multiple) that could help their franchise.

Here is one trade target that each team should look into trading for over the next few months. The only rule is that each player can be a target for a single team, which may lead to some interesting pairings.

New England Patriots

Trade Target: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers aren't required to trade Brandon Aiyuk, as he will play 2024 on the fifth-year option that pays him over $14 million, and the team should be interested in retaining him. However, signing him to a long-term deal could prove to be cost-prohibitive as San Francisco attempts to keep their core together and prolong their Super Bowl window.

Aiyuk's next contract will probably start around the $25 million annually range, likely higher. The Niners are in the red in terms of cap space, and while some contracts will be coming off the books in future years, those are contracts of key players who are not easily replaceable.

Based on their Super Bowl game plan at least, it seems like the 49ers value Deebo Samuel and gadget/zone-beater type receivers over a man-beater No. 1 type in Aiyuk, who caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards last year. The SF brass may decide that their offensive is conducive to creating space for players and that they would prefer to use the money Aiyuk will demand on other positions instead.

The Patriots are currently armed with over $100 million in cap space, and appear primed to select a quarterback third overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. The team is likely to trade away DeVante Parker, which would leave them with an incredibly thin depth chart at WR. Aiyuk, who will turn 26 years old and proved himself to be one of the league's very best route runners this past season, could provide that rookie passer (whether that is Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, or someone else) with an elite No. 1 target during their crucial formative years, which could be well worth the investment.

Home/NFL Rumors