NFL Rumors: 1 perfect trade target for all 32 NFL teams in 2024 offseason
By Sam Penix
Perfect trade target for every NFL team in 2024
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- Miami Dolphins
- Buffalo Bills
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Cleveland Browns
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Baltimore Ravens
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Indianapolis Colts
- Houston Texans
- Tennessee Titans
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Dallas Cowboys
- Washington Commanders
- New York Giants
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Arizona Cardinals
- Los Angeles Rams
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Chicago Bears
- Minnesota Vikings
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Carolina Panthers
- Atlanta Falcons
NFL free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft are fast approaching, but there are still over 180 days until the 2024 NFL season kicks off, which means there is plenty of time for teams to make big roster moves.
However, separate from free agency and the draft is the trade market, which actually could be quite lucrative in the 2024 offseason. But all 32 teams have the opportunity to make a trade (or multiple) that could help their franchise.
Here is one trade target that each team should look into trading for over the next few months. The only rule is that each player can be a target for a single team, which may lead to some interesting pairings.
New England Patriots
Trade Target: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers aren't required to trade Brandon Aiyuk, as he will play 2024 on the fifth-year option that pays him over $14 million, and the team should be interested in retaining him. However, signing him to a long-term deal could prove to be cost-prohibitive as San Francisco attempts to keep their core together and prolong their Super Bowl window.
Aiyuk's next contract will probably start around the $25 million annually range, likely higher. The Niners are in the red in terms of cap space, and while some contracts will be coming off the books in future years, those are contracts of key players who are not easily replaceable.
Based on their Super Bowl game plan at least, it seems like the 49ers value Deebo Samuel and gadget/zone-beater type receivers over a man-beater No. 1 type in Aiyuk, who caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards last year. The SF brass may decide that their offensive is conducive to creating space for players and that they would prefer to use the money Aiyuk will demand on other positions instead.
The Patriots are currently armed with over $100 million in cap space, and appear primed to select a quarterback third overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. The team is likely to trade away DeVante Parker, which would leave them with an incredibly thin depth chart at WR. Aiyuk, who will turn 26 years old and proved himself to be one of the league's very best route runners this past season, could provide that rookie passer (whether that is Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, or someone else) with an elite No. 1 target during their crucial formative years, which could be well worth the investment.