NFL Rumors: 1 perfect trade target for all 32 NFL teams in 2024 offseason
By Sam Penix
San Francisco 49ers
Trade Target: Matthew Judon, EDGE, New England Patriots
The third (but not the final) Patriot on this list, Matthew Judon spent five years with the Ravens before earning a four-year, $54.5 million deal from the Patriots prior to the 2021 campaign. Since then, he's played in 38 games for New England (he missed 13 last year due to a torn bicep) and has logged 32 sacks along with a 14.8% pressure rate.
Judon's career path has followed that of Za'Darius Smith, as both players had success for the Ravens, were questioned about how much of their success was due to the Baltimore scheme and talent around them, and then performed even better for their new teams.
His contract was renegotiated to where Judon's cap hit for 2024, the final year of his agreement, is $14.675 million. It would cost the team over $10 million in dead cap to trade him, but the move would still save over $4.4 million in space, and net New England a Day 3 pick.
Big changes are coming soon for the 49ers. In addition to the Brandon Aiyuk situation, plenty of key players on their defensive line are free agents, and will need to be either re-signed or replaced. That could quickly become very expensive, so the trade market will need to be explored, and if Judon is available, he could make a lot of sense.
He'll cost just $7.5 million against the cap in 2024, and could even be extended for a few years. He'd be a great complement to Nick Bosa, and new defensive coordinator Nick Sorenson would certainly be glad to have the veteran.