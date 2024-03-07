NFL Rumors: 1 perfect trade target for all 32 NFL teams in 2024 offseason
By Sam Penix
Seattle Seahawks
Trade Target: DeForest Buckner, DT, Indianapolis Colts
DeForest Buckner may very well be untouchable as, even though he's in a contract year, the Colts will most likely want to re-sign him, and why wouldn't they? Buckner is one of the best interior disruptors in the league, excellent against both the run and the pass, and extremely durable, having missed only two games in his entire eight-year career.
The deal he signed with Indianapolis back in 2020 was for $84 million over four years, and that contract has not been restructured, so trading him would cost just $2.5 million in dead money while freeing up over $20 million in space. The Colts could probably land at least a fourth-round pick for him as well, so it's at least something to consider, especially if they think he'll be too pricey to retain.
The Seahawks seem to have a habit of making, shall we say, interesting trades. They parted with second and fifth-round picks at the 2023 deadline to land Leonard Williams, who was on an expiring contract and is now an unrestricted free agent. The goal seemed to be to sign him to a long-term deal, but there's no guarantee that happens.
If Williams does leave, the Seahawks could scramble to figure out what to do and call the Colts about the availability of Buckner. It would cost the team more assets, but at least they'd have an entire year to negotiate an extension, plus the added benefit of upgrading from Williams to Buckner. He'd play more of a four-technique in Seattle's defense as opposed to his typical three-tech role next to Grover Stewart (who is a free agent), though that is something he's done a decent amount in Indy, and had plenty of experience playing in college.