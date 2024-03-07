NFL Rumors: 1 perfect trade target for all 32 NFL teams in 2024 offseason
By Sam Penix
Los Angeles Rams
Trade Target: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, Carolina Panthers
The Panthers hit reset on their rebuild this past year, bringing in a new front office and coaching staff with the hope of getting the most out of first overall pick Bryce Young. Back in 2021, Marshall surprised many by falling to the 59th selection, where the Panthers took him in the second round, seemingly landing an excellent value.
He had hauled in 23 touchdowns over his final two years at LSU, and presented an intriguing size, explosion, and speed profile. Unfortunately, things just haven't panned out, as he caught only 45 passes over his first two seasons, and then was a healthy scratch for much of 2023, even receiving permission to seek a trade prior to the deadline, though one never materialized. At this point, the Panthers would probably be happy to get anything for Marshall.
The Rams do have around $40 million in cap space at the moment, but they also have a lot of starters hitting free agency, so that number will quickly dwindle as they attempt to retain most of those guys. That means they'll need to get creative in adding talent, and Marshall could be a great buy-low candidate.
A late-round pick swap may be all it takes to land him, and his physical talent hasn't gone anywhere, so he'd be worth kicking the tires on to see what Sean McVay and company can get out of him. He'd have to earn targets playing behind Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, and Demarcus Robinson, but that kind of motivation could be exactly what he needs to turn his career around.