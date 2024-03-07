NFL Rumors: 1 perfect trade target for all 32 NFL teams in 2024 offseason
By Sam Penix
Detroit Lions
Trade Candidate: Joey Bosa, EDGE, Los Angeles Chargers
It's been reported that the Chargers could be interested in parting with just about any veteran piece that they could get fair value for on the open market. Khalil Mack, who we've already discussed, is one option to be traded. Another could be veteran receiver Keenan Allen. But the most brand-name inclusion on the list is star edge rusher Joey Bosa.
Bosa has been productive in his NFL career with the Chargers, already amassing four seasons with 10+ sacks. Healthy, however, has been the big issue for him, playing in just nine games last season and just five the year before. With a $36 million cap hit but the potential to save nearly $40 million over the next two seasons, it makes sense why Los Angeles may want to part with him, but that's a risk a contender could be willing to take on.
The Detroit Lions are on the rise in the NFL hierarchy and put it all together under Dan Campbell in the 2023 season. This is a team that made it to the NFC Championship Game and was tantalizingly close to making a historic Super Bowl berth. However, their depth and overall impact on the defensive line is lacking as Aidan Hutchinson, the former No. 2 overall pick, needs some help on the edge moving forward.
Trading for Bosa would cost the Lions quite a bit still on the books, but they have the room to make a big move under the salary cap. Bosa would be the type of impact player opposite of Hutchinson to take the Detroit defense to the next level, that is if they could sway the Chargers to move off of him and figure out how to work out the balance of salary still paid by LA and what draft compensation they would have to send in return.