NFL Rumors: 1 perfect trade target for all 32 NFL teams in 2024 offseason
By Sam Penix
Arizona Cardinals
Trade Target: Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals do have $48 million in cap space right now, even after franchise tagging Higgins, but they have a good amount of free agents, including D.J. Reader, Tyler Boyd, Chidobe Awuzie, and Jonah Williams, not to mention their entire tight end depth chart.
Higgins is a great player, but he'll want to be paid like a WR1, and Cincinnati already has their WR1 in Ja'Marr Chase, who will carry a modest $9.8 million cap hit in 2024 as the fourth year of his rookie deal. He will be due for a new massive contract extension very soon, and while it's technically possible to pay both, it's probably not the wisest move. If the Bengals could land a second-round pick (or possibly more) for him, that's a deal worth taking.
Arizona is widely expected to take Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with the fourth overall pick, provided he's on the board. But even if that happens, the team's WR depth chart would still be rather thin, especially if Marquise Brown signs elsewhere in free agency. Kyler Murray can't just throw it to MHJ every play, even if that would probably produce positive results.
The price tag to land Higgins would be expensive, and he'll probably be wanting in the area of $25 million annually, but the Cardinals could, in theory, afford to pay that until Harrison is due for an extension, giving them a great WR duo along with TE Trey McBride, who broke out last season in a big way.