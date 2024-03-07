NFL Rumors: 1 perfect trade target for all 32 NFL teams in 2024 offseason
By Sam Penix
Minnesota Vikings
Trade Target: Marshon Lattimore, CB, New Orleans Saints
The Saints need money, and Marshon Lattimore is reportedly available. He's been one of the league's better corners since being drafted 11th overall in 2017, and he'll turn 28 years old in May. Lattimore has missed 17 games over the past two seasons, but before that was relatively durable. He made three straight Pro Bowls from 2019-21 and inked a five-year extension worth $97 million prior to the 2021 campaign.
New Orleans has, of course, repeatedly restructured that deal, pushing money into signing bonuses in future years, so his cap hit for 2024 is a modest $14.6 million. A trade before June 1st would be a net negative of $16.6 million for the team, so dealing him after June 1st is much more likely, when they'd almost $4 million this year in addition to getting out of the future years of his deal, and recouping a draft asset.
Minnesota had a middling pass defense last season, and that could worsen if Danielle Hunter moves on in free agency. Byron Murphy Jr. functioned as the team's top cornerback last season, and he wasn't great. He's much better suited to playing a CB2 role, which would do if the Vikings were to acquire Lattimore.
The team would pay Lattimore $15 million in 2024, $18 million in 2025, and $18.5 million in 2026, numbers which will look very reasonable a year or two from now. It's not every day you find a CB1 available for relatively cheap, and the Vikings would do well to look into Lattimore's cost.