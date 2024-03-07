NFL Rumors: 1 perfect trade target for all 32 NFL teams in 2024 offseason
By Sam Penix
New Orleans Saints
Trade Target: Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
It's anyone's guess what the Steelers will end up doing this offseason, but they won't be going anywhere until they have a QB. Diontae Johnson hasn't been quite as problematic as JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool, and George Pickens, but he has been disgruntled often, and is reportedly available for trade, though Pittsburgh isn't actively shopping him around.
Johnson's production peaked in 2021, when he caught 107 of his 169 targets for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns, and has averaged over 51 yards per game in each of the past two seasons. It's unclear whether the Steelers are interested in extending him as he's entering the final year of his two-year $36.7 million deal, and if they think he'd walk in free agency next year, they might as well get something for him now.
Now, the Saints' salary cap situation hasn't stopped them from making big moves in the past, so why should it start now? The team could use a complement to Chris Olave with Michael Thomas potentially departing in free agency, and Johnson could be a good fit. He'd count just $10 million against the cap this season (a very low number for a WR these days), and the Saints could make that even lower by extending him and kicking the can down the road.
If they can get a focused and bought-in version of Johnson, he could present one of the best values in the entire league. He's a fast and shifty target who can easily create separation and is very good after the catch. Turning a third-round pick into an affordable WR1 (if that's all it ends up taking to land Johnson) would be a great move by the New Orleans front office.