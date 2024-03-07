NFL Rumors: 1 perfect trade target for all 32 NFL teams in 2024 offseason
By Sam Penix
Chicago Bears
Trade Target: DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans
The Titans have officially begun rebuilding with the firing of Mike Vrabel, and, at least for the next month-and-a-half, they are moving forward with Will Levis to try and determine if he can be their QB of the future. The team signed DeAndre Hopkins to a two-year deal worth $26 million prior to the 2023 campaign, and despite being 31 years old, Hopkins played in all 17 games and had a rebound season, posting his highest yards per reception mark since 2017.
He may not be the unstoppable player he was five or six years ago, but he can still provide value to a team. The issue is his $18.3 million cap hit, a number that doesn't necessarily make sense for a team that isn't trying to compete and doesn't know where they're going yet. An extra Day 3 pick would provide more long-term value for Tennessee, and that's what they'd get for Hopkins.
The expectation right now is that the Bears will trade Justin Fields to the highest bidder, and then select USC's Caleb Williams first overall. Whether things shake out that way or not, they could use a player with Hopkins' skillset, especially with Williams' tendency to play Houdini.
The failed Chase Claypool trade may have left a bad taste in Chicago fans' mouths, but this would be nothing like that. parting with a Day 3 selection for Hopkins, and then paying him a more modest $14 million would aid in Williams' development, and the combination of Hopkins, D.J. Moore, and hopefully more developed versions of Velus Jones and Tyler Scott would be a respectable weapons corps.