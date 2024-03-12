NFL Rumors: 16 trade candidates who could or should be moved in 2024
With NFL Free Agency in full swing, some teams who missed out on their original pieces will shoot for the trade market. Which stars could be looking for new homes?
By Nick Villano
NFL Free Agency has been hot and heavy this offseason, causing some major surprises like the Green Bay Packers picking Josh Jacobs over Aaron Jones, cutting the latter after signing the former. Kirk Cousins signed a ridiculous $180 million deal to finally settle the Falcons quarterback woes. Saquon Barkley chose to sign with his former rival, giving the New York Giants fans another reason to hate Philadelphia.
Yet, with much of the dust settled, the most intriguing names that could move this offseason are now trade candidates. We already saw it happen a few times over the past week, with Brian Burns heading to New Jersey, Jerry Jeudy being shipped off the Cleveland, and Carlton Davis is trying to solidify the secondary in Detroit. While these are all big trades, there are bigger ones on the horizon.
Which NFL stars should get traded this offseason?
Here, we not only assess who could get traded, but we really look at who should get traded. There are talented players and veterans in places that don't fit. Our first entry very much falls into both categories.
16. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
We've covered this situation already, but let's give the quick cliff notes. The Buffalo Bills haven't lived up to their own hype, failing to get to even the AFC Championship Game since the 2020 season. It's been a cavalcade of failures for Josh Allen and company. Stefon Diggs has been along for the ride the entire time.
However, things took a turn last season. A very strange training camp led to many questions that were never really answered. Diggs had a fine season, but he sputtered near the end and didn't really make an impact in the playoffs.
While the Bills already lost Gabe Davis, it does make sense to try to find a new home for Diggs. The Bills are way over the salary cap, and trading Diggs would save them $19 million. Look for a trade to happen to a few different teams.