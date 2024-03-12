NFL Rumors: 16 trade candidates who could or should be moved in 2024
With NFL Free Agency in full swing, some teams who missed out on their original pieces will shoot for the trade market. Which stars could be looking for new homes?
By Nick Villano
7. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
The list of available tight ends this offseason is short and not very sweet. Hunter Henry re-signed with the Patriots before free agency began. The list of available tight ends this offseason is short and not very sweet. Hunter Henry re-signed with the Patriots before free agency began. Dalton Schultz did the same with the Texans, and Noah Fant re-signed with the Seahawks pretty quickly on Monday. Brock Bowers might go in the first round of the draft, but outside him, there’s no much to get excited about at the position.
He is two years removed from a 1,300-yard season. Tight ends just don't get those stats in today's NFL. Despite last season’s injury, Mark Andrews is still one of the best tight ends in the league. He is a game breaker at a position with very few of them available. For years, he was by far Lamar Jackson’s most viable option, and his stats proved that he was up for the challenge.
Yet, the Ravens found someone who is younger and might be just as good in Isaiah Likely. In Andrews absence, Likely put up most of his 411 yards and scored five touchdowns. With a full season under Lamar Jackson, he would do top-of-the-league numbers.
Andrews was a consummate Ravens player for his entire career. It is sad to see it end this way, but this is a business. The Ravens have to get the most out of their asset now.