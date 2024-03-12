NFL Rumors: 16 trade candidates who could or should be moved in 2024
With NFL Free Agency in full swing, some teams who missed out on their original pieces will shoot for the trade market. Which stars could be looking for new homes?
By Nick Villano
6. Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles need a reset after last season, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Something went very wrong when the Eagles didn’t have the ball, and this will cause them to make major changes to both staff and personnel. One player who is almost undeniably available is Haason Reddick.
Reddick was a great Eagles player while he’s been there. Reddick signed there two seasons ago, and he made the Pro Bowl both years. He finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2022. Reddick is a star, and the Eagles will miss him. However, the Eagles signed Bryce Huff to a big deal, so they won't miss him terribly.
Unfortunately, he has the highest cap number on the Eagles. While it isn’t an insane number ($21 million), the Eagles do have to find room to make moves to fix all positions. Rumors have swirled that Reddick (who would save the Eagles $16 million if traded) and Josh Sweat are available on the trade market. Both players should have a market, but Reddick has a much larger history of success.
Reddick is also entering the final year of his three-year deal and will want an extension. The Eagles have bigger priorities, and again, they need to revamp this defense. Reddick was great in his short time in Philly, and we’re confident he will make an impact wherever he goes next.