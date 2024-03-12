NFL Rumors: 16 trade candidates who could or should be moved in 2024
With NFL Free Agency in full swing, some teams who missed out on their original pieces will shoot for the trade market. Which stars could be looking for new homes?
By Nick Villano
5. Garett Bolles, Denver Broncos
There are never a ton of superstar offensive linemen that become available. Teams know the importance of this position group, so teams like to lock them up. At the same time, that drives up the value of offensive linemen, and teams often have to make hard decisions as we get late into contracts. The Denver Broncos are facing that decision with fan-favorite Garett Bolles.
Bolles is the longest-tenured player left on the team. He joined them back in 2017. Last season, he was their nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year. All this makes this an even harder decision for Broncos brass, but Sean Payton was brought in to make those hard decisions.
The Broncos would leave a very big hole at left tackle if they traded Bolles to another team, but reality is he's in a contract year. Denver knows they shouldn't let this get to free agency, and Bolles still has value in the market.
There are multiple teams with needs at left tackle. There are a few interesting names in the NFL Draft, but most of these teams don't have picks high enough to grab them. Bolles will have a very interested set of teams, and the Broncos can cash in on the assets.