NFL Rumors: 16 trade candidates who could or should be moved in 2024
With NFL Free Agency in full swing, some teams who missed out on their original pieces will shoot for the trade market. Which stars could be looking for new homes?
By Nick Villano
8. Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals could be the team that makes a major jump in the standings next season. With a few correct moves and adding Marvin Harrison Jr. in the NFL Draft, this Cardinals team could actually compete for a playoff spot. However, that sounds preposterous in March, so we expect the saga of Budda Baker to end in Glendale.
Baker asked for a trade last season, but it appeared the two sides mended fences. Baker wants an extension, but the Cardinals have been hestitant to make that happen. It seemed like things would come to a head this offseason.
This has been a pretty brutal offseason for safeties in general, with stars like Quandre Diggs, Justin Simmons, and Eddie Jackson getting unceremoniously cut (among others at the position). The Patriots didn't even franchise tag Kyle Dugger, who was great for them. They instead gave him the transition tag.
Will the change in safety market change Baker's thought process? He's still a prime trade target and better than what teams can get on the open market. This seems like it's best for everyone if Baker gets to a team that gives him a few more years.