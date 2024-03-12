NFL Rumors: 16 trade candidates who could or should be moved in 2024
With NFL Free Agency in full swing, some teams who missed out on their original pieces will shoot for the trade market. Which stars could be looking for new homes?
By Nick Villano
13. L'Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs
Another mention on this list of a player who was franchise-tagged just to get traded is L'Jarius Sneed. The cornerback is one of the best in the business at his position. Yet, it looks like the Chiefs just gave him the franchise tag to keep him as an asset. Sneed looks like a pretty obvious trade candidate. The Chiefs need a lot of money to upgrade necessary positions. They currently have no salary cap space. Simple math says they have to trade Snead.
He will immediately become one of the most desired pieces on the trade market. Another franchise tagee, Brian Burns, was traded to the Giants on Monday and given a massive deal. That is what Sneed will be looking for.
Franchise tag trades don't always cost a ton in compensation, as reports state the Chiefs are just looking for a second-round pick. That gives Snead a better chance to go to a contender or to whichever team he wants to join. There should be a really good market for Sneed as long as the other team has the money to spend on him.
Sneed is just 27 years old, so he should have plenty of good years ahead of him. Even a massive five-year deal shouldn't be out of the question. It will be interesting to see who ends up winning the Snead Sweepstakes.