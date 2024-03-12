NFL Rumors: 16 trade candidates who could or should be moved in 2024
With NFL Free Agency in full swing, some teams who missed out on their original pieces will shoot for the trade market. Which stars could be looking for new homes?
By Nick Villano
14. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals made it seem like they were placing the franchise tag on Tee Higgins to keep their offense as close to together as possible going into 2024. Injuries forced the Bengals to take a different approach to the season last year, and it eventually led to a missed postseason berth.
Joe Burrow is returning, and he previously celebrated the franchise tag that Higgins received. However, it doesn't seem like Higgins is too happy. Higgins reportedly asked for a trade on Monday.
Higgins is apparently upset the Bengals have had no long-term talks with him, which is why the request was made in the first place. We saw the language of "loving Cincinnati" and all that, but truly, this sounds like someone who was really excited about the free agency process and is upset it was taken away.
Now, a team has the chance to trade for Higgins, but the Bengals might not get the return they are hoping for. There are a lot of receivers in this realm that are available. There is a lot of money involved, but the risk could very well be worth the reward. Higgins has asked for a trade, which doesn't force the Bengals to do anything, but it does make it more likely that Higgins gets traded than it was on Sunday.