NFL Rumors: 16 trade candidates who could or should be moved in 2024
With NFL Free Agency in full swing, some teams who missed out on their original pieces will shoot for the trade market. Which stars could be looking for new homes?
By Nick Villano
12. Zach Wilson, New York Jets
From one player who is going to make all of the money, to another player who's just about stealing it at this point. Zach Wilson spend another season where he was considered the worst starting quarterback in the league. He was all set to learn behind Aaron Rodgers for a year or two when the former four-time MVP joined the New York Jets, but an injury on the Jets first drive ended Rodgers' season. That pushed Wilson back into the spotlight.
The former second-overall pick finished last season with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. The season hit a low point when reports said Wilson wasn't willing to return under center after he was benched in the middle of the year. Injuries destroyed the Jets chances despite having one of the best rosters in the league. Wilson seemed like the team's only shot to make a push for the playoffs.
Wilson hasn't seen a normal process. He's had multiple different offensive coordinators. However, this is also on Wilson. He hasn't stepped up to the plate in even the smallest moments.
So, it's time for a change of scenery, and hopefully it comes fast. Wilson is doing no good being on the Jets roster for a fully-guaranteed $11 million. Yes, $11 million is nothing to sneeze at, but it's not going to sink another team's salary cap. Wilson also isn't going to a contender. He will go to a team looking to take a chance on a guy who once had all of the upside. Those teams usually have a ton of money to spend.