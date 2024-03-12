NFL Rumors: 16 trade candidates who could or should be moved in 2024
With NFL Free Agency in full swing, some teams who missed out on their original pieces will shoot for the trade market. Which stars could be looking for new homes?
By Nick Villano
11. Cooper Rush, Dallas Cowboys
From a player who is very obviously looking for a trade because he needs a second chance to a guy who might not be so obvious but could easily start if he were to just get his first chance. Cooper Rush has looked good in his time behind Dak Prescott. He's started a game here or there after Prescott got hurt, but that didn't really happen last season. Prescott put together an MVP-level campaign for the Cowboys. Meanwhile, Rush watched from the sidelines.
Rush signed a contract extension that has him in Dallas through 2025, but he's only making roughly $3 million this season. It's a great salary if he's holding a clipboard for 18 weeks a year, but it's awful if he's ever looking to be a starter.
Rush also has to get things going because he just turned 30 years old. If he's ever going to get an opportunity, even if it's at a training camp where he has to fight for a shot, it should start now. Not many quarterbacks get their first shot in their 30s.
Rush signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2017. This will be his eighth season in Dallas. He's had six starts in his career, and that's led to 1,600 passing yards and eight touchdowns. His mechanics are solid, and a team might think he could be a stopgap option. The Cowboys traded for Trey Lance last season, and he actually makes close to double what Rush does. It makes sense for a trade to go down.