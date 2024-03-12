NFL Rumors: 16 trade candidates who could or should be moved in 2024
With NFL Free Agency in full swing, some teams who missed out on their original pieces will shoot for the trade market. Which stars could be looking for new homes?
By Nick Villano
10. Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers very much need to "strike while the iron is hot" this offseason. With a brand-new regime under Jim Harbaugh, and literally no money to spend. They need to do a lot to upgrade a team that went 5-12 last season and finished behind the Broncos (whose quarterback was so bad they are paying him to play for another team) and Raiders (who had such bad quarterback play, they paid Gardner Minshew to come fix it) in the AFC West standings.
Step one is to find a new home for Khalil Mack. Don't get us wrong, Mack is still clearly a very good player, but the Chargers would do so much better finding a new home for that $38 million cap number. If the Chargers trade him, it would save them roughly $23 million. Sure, it stinks to pay eight figures to someone just to have them play somewhere else, but it's even worse to have $25 million in negative cap space.
Mack is coming off one of his best seasons. The 33-year-old Florida native had 17 sacks last season, more than double what he did in his first season in Southern California. It was also his career high.
A pass rusher of that caliber is bound to get a pretty good market, and that team could extend Mack's contract to make the cap hit hurt a lot less. Plus, Mack actually has value right now, so the Chargers should get pieces to help Harbaugh build the team in his likeness.