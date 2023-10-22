NFL Rumors: 3 low-key trades Cowboys can make at deadline
While the Dallas Cowboys might not be big-time players at the NFL Trade Deadline, if Jerry Jones wanted to improve the roster, these trades would make that it happen.
2. Josey Jewell, LB, Denver Broncos
Losing Leighton Vander Esch isn't the same detriment to the defense that losing someone like Trevon Diggs was. But don't let anyone tell you it's not an important injury for the Cowboys.
Though he's an imperfect player, Vander Esch is a savvy run defender and a great point guard for the defense in the middle of the field. We saw how his absence is problematic in the win over the Chargers in Week 6 as LA was able to attack the middle of the field on multiple occasions to pretty notable success.
Essentially since Vander Esch went down and was subsequently ruled out for the rest of the season, fans have been calling for a linebacker trade to replace him. Many have looked the way of Vikings veteran Jordan Hicks, a pending free agent with NFC East experience. However, Josey Jewell might be a better option who better fills the LVE role while not offering much downside.
Jewell and Vander Esch are shockingly similar players. Both are best in run defense but can hold their own in coverage as essentially league-average type players at the position in that capacity. They are also both sure tacklers with plenty of veteran experience.
The Broncos seem destined for a fire sale this season. While the Cowboys' ideal target might be the former draft apple of their eyes, Patrick Surtain II, he might be the one player Denver isn't willing to part with. As Jewell will be a free agent after this season, though, he could be a cheaply had asset for Dallas that won't affect future financials and can fill a major hole for the rest of the 2023 campaign.