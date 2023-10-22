NFL Rumors: 3 low-key trades Cowboys can make at deadline
While the Dallas Cowboys might not be big-time players at the NFL Trade Deadline, if Jerry Jones wanted to improve the roster, these trades would make that it happen.
It is simultaneously true that the Dallas Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFC and are also an exceptionally flawed team. Yes, the root of their flaws might be holding a clipboard in the form of Mike McCarthy, but the roster itself isn't perfect. And with the NFL Trade Deadline looming on Oct. 31, there is a possible opportunity for Jerry Jones to add more talent.
What the Cowboys plan to do at the trade deadline is impossible to know, especially with two conflicting reports about the plan in Dallas just this week. Jordan Schultz of The Score reported during a radio appearance that the "Cowboys are expected to be buyers" on Wednesday. Just two days later, though, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that the "Cowboys are not expected to be major movers at the deadline, barring surprise."
How to proceed from there is difficult. However, the conflicting information might mean that the truth lies somewhere in the middle. That is to say that the Cowboys might not be fishing for a trophy catch at the trade deadline, but could look to take what's available in the shallow end. That would make sense considering Dallas does not have a fourth, fifth or sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft due to previous trades.
So what deals could the Cowboys pull off to help make a push in the NFC this season? Here are three trades that could help the cause.
3. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
Hunter Renfrow, the dimunutive slot receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders, has enjoyed plenty of success in the NFL despite coming into the league as a fifth-round pick back in 2019. He made a Pro Bowl in 2021 with a 103-catch, 1,038-yard seasonw ith nine touchdowns. In the two years prior, he also had at least 49 catches with 600+ yards.
Over the past two seasons, though, Renfrow's role has been severely diminished after the arrival of Davante Adams. No, the two players aren't that similar, but Adams commands such a role in the offense that Renfrow's target share and general looks in the Raiders offense have been almost nonexistent. He's played in six games this season and has just six catches on nine targets for 59 yards.
As the Raiders look to reshape and add more pieces to the roster, they could view Renfrow as more valuable as a trade asset than as someone who can help the team. His usage thus far in the 2023 campaign indicates as much.
The Cowboys, meanwhile, could use a slot possession receiver in the worst way. CeeDee Lamb is a do-it-all threat, but the likes of Michael Gallup and Brandin Cooks haven't filled a true role in the current offense. Renfrow could help open up the field for everyone if he can get back to his previous form, which seems like a worthwhile bet as he might only cost a Day 3 pick from this year and next year's draft.