3 destinations that could help reunite Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll
If Pete Carroll wants to coach again, he could coordinate a reunion with his longtime QB partner, Russell Wilson.
2. Atlanta Falcons can reunite Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson
The Atlanta Falcons are a coach and a QB away from contention. Maybe just a QB, as Arthur Smith's trademark lack of aggression on offense was inextricably linked to his lack of confidence in the Falcons' quarterbacks. After enduring Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, and Taylor Heinicke, it's past time for Atlanta fans to witness palatable QB play. Wilson fits the bill.
He's not the most exciting option, but Atlanta is not positioned to add one of the NFL Draft's top quarterbacks. Wilson would at least earn the trust of the Falcons' new head coach, especially if that head coach is Carroll. Their long-running rapport could boost an offense with plenty of supporting talent. Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson are all itching for a less fearful passer with the football I.Q. to avoid Ridder's copious mishaps. Ridder was fifth in the NFL in turnovers last season (19) despite only making 13 starts.
Arthur Blank would surely love to add an older, experienced coach with the cachet to elevate Atlanta's reputation. It's why the Falcons have been tied to Bill Belichick. One could argue (quite successfully) that Carroll is the preferable member of the old guard for Atlanta to pursue. His penchant for building elite defenses could offset the looming departure of talented defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen.
Wilson is a major step up from Atlanta's last few starting QBs. He isn't the long-term solution, but he could keep the Falcons afloat in the ever-winnable NFC South until the right young quarterback takes root. Atlanta was right on the verge of hosting a postseason game despite the waves of incompetence washing over the team in 2023. All it will take is mild growth. Wilson and Carroll can provide that, and maybe more.