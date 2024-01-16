3 destinations that could help reunite Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll
If Pete Carroll wants to coach again, he could coordinate a reunion with his longtime QB partner, Russell Wilson.
1. Las Vegas Raiders can reunite Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson
The Las Vegas Raiders are widely expected to retain interim head coach Antonio Pierce. The long-time NFL linebacker has done a tremendous job since taking over for Josh McDaniels midseason. He has the support of the locker room and he pushed Las Vegas to the brink of playoffs contention, despite a flawed roster and a half-season of pervasive discontent in the locker room.
Pierce can coach a defense, clearly, and the Raiders possess enough financial flexibility to retool the offense around Davante Adams. Las Vegas also has a juicy first-round pick to burn. There's every reason to bring back Pierce, double down on the positive vibes around the organization, and mount a postseason push in 2024.
That said, Raiders owner Mark Davis could prefer a splashier addition. Names such as Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh are on the radar, but Carroll is a native West Coast resident with an extensive résumé of his own. He could also help the Raiders recruit Wilson as a potential Jimmy Garoppolo replacement. Rookie Aidan O'Connell experienced spurts of success late in the season, but he's not ready to lead a contender. He is much better suited to QB2 duties behind an established vet for the time being.
If the Raiders want to risk upsetting the carefully constructed balance of the locker room to land coaching royalty, this is probably the way to go. Folks will naturally compare a Wilson signing to the Garoppolo failure, but those two belong in totally separate conversations. The Raiders' defensive personnel and strong supporting cast on offense — headlined by Adams' presence at wideout — makes Vegas one of the best fits for Carroll and Wilson, at least on paper. The only complicating factor is the locker room's loyalty to Pierce.