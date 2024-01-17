5 free agents the Cowboys can sign to win the Super Bowl next season
If the Cowboys can sign these NFL free agents, the Super Bowl could finally be Jerry Jones' to claim again.
4. Patrick Queen, LB, Baltimore Ravens
On paper, Patrick Queen is the best linebacker money can buy on the 2024 free agency market. Queen's path outside of Baltimore seems difficult, but the Cowboys have the need and the appealing project to convince the 24-year-old Ravens star to spend the best years of his career with the most profitable sports franchise on the planet.
Last season, Queen starred for the team with the best regular season record in the NFL, showing off that first-round pedigree with a career-high 133 combined tackles. Queen chipped in with nine tackles for loss, six passes defended, and 3.5 sacks to secure Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his career. As anyone in Baltimore will tell you, though, he was certainly Pro Bowl caliber in the previous campaign, too.
The Cowboys need linebacker help more than they need any other kind of help on the free agent market this year. Leighton Vander Esch's injury destroyed the Cowboys, but this organization has to know better than anyone, given the recurring Sean Lee injuries years ago, that you can't just rely on one player to quarterback the defense. Dallas had no contingency plan at linebacker, and they ended up paying dearly for it.
Queen and Vander Esch are two athletic, all-around linebackers who cover a lot of ground, can play all three downs, and are nightmares for any defense to deal with. If Vander Esch is still able and willing to play after a career-threatening injury, Dallas could really be set at linebacker.