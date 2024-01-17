5 free agents the Cowboys can sign to win the Super Bowl next season
If the Cowboys can sign these NFL free agents, the Super Bowl could finally be Jerry Jones' to claim again.
3. Lavonte David, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
If the Dallas Cowboys can't land Patrick Queen, perhaps they can convince Lavonte David to leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team with which he's a legend, in pursuit of a Super Bowl ring in the great state of Texas. Even if the Cowboys can bring Queen on board, it may not be a bad idea to double-dip at linebacker and smash those birds into pieces with one Texas-sized boulder, especially with Vander Esch's career in legitimate question. legitimate
He may be 34 years old now, but David is still one of the best three-down linebackers you will find in the entire NFL today. David notched 134 tackles this past season for the NFC South champions, reaching the hallowed 120 mark for the eighth time in his career. So intelligent at knowing when and how to get through the muck and reach the quarterback, David also recorded 4.5 sacks for the Buccaneers as the defensive quarterback.
David can offer so much to any contending team, but especially to a Cowboys side that is young defensively and needs some more leadership, particularly in the middle of the field. The Bucs veteran can see the whole gridiron, pointing things out, making adjustments on the fly, and improving the young players around him.
Perhaps they can eventually start seeing the game through David's eyes, too. Maybe more importantly, David can shore up their coverage in the middle of the field and make adjustments to help the young secondary stay alert to a top quarterback's own pre-snap switches.