NFL Rumors: 5 intriguing trade candidates who could move this offseason
While we are still waiting to crown a winner in this year's Super Bowl. it's never too early to look ahead to the offseason. Who are the most intriguing trade candidates who could see themselves in new homes in 2024?
By Nick Villano
3. Haason Reddick, EDGE, Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are a hot mess. They almost got Nick Sirianni fired one year after he took the Eagles to the Super Bowl. This team was the number one seed for more than half the season this year, but they had an epic collapse not seen since the "Dream Team." The defense was the main culprit.
The Eagles gave up 35 passing touchdowns this season, second to last only to the Washington Commanders. There is one reason why the Eagles defense fell off the map. The pass rush disappeared. Despite adding rookie phenom Jevon Carter out of Georgia, they could not get to the quarterback. Last season, they had 70 sacks. Not only did that lead the league, but that was 15 more than second place. This season, they had 43 sacks, which was around the middle of the pack.
That brings us to Haason Reddick. The heart of the Eagles defense had his worst season. Under Matt Patricia, who took over the defense in the middle of the season, Reddick disappeared. Reddick was a Temple student, and he grew up in Camden, New Jersey, about 10 minutes outside the City of Brotherly Love. He's been here his whole life, but for the first time ever, it might be time for Reddick to look for something outside of this area.
The Eagles need a wake-up call. The defense especially needs one. There will be no bigger wake-up call than trading Haason Reddick. On top of all that, Reddick will have the biggest cap hit on the Eagles next season. As they say, money talks.