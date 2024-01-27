NFL Rumors: 5 intriguing trade candidates who could move this offseason
While we are still waiting to crown a winner in this year's Super Bowl. it's never too early to look ahead to the offseason. Who are the most intriguing trade candidates who could see themselves in new homes in 2024?
By Nick Villano
4. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears
Another obvious option but not so obvious solution. The Chicago Bears have yet another decision to make with a much higher value. The first-overall pick is worth more this year than it was last year. Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels are considered much better prospects than Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Anthony Richardson were last season. The Bears are staring at a franchise quarterback the likes this franchise has never seen.
The only problem is Justin Fields looked really good last season. He had a career-high in completion percentage, yards per game, and QB rating. The Bears trusted him to throw the ball 370 times. He got better at avoiding sacks (although that's still a work in progress). Fields is a legitimate top-15 QB in this league. With some of the terrible quarterback play in this league, teams will pay handsomely on the trade market.
So, the Bears have to decide whether they want a team to pay a king's ransom for the first-overall pick or a king's ransom for Justin Fields. Some might say it's a good position to be in. However, Bears general manager Ryan Poles has to make the right decision, and that's not clear. If he makes the wrong decision, it could cost him his job.
Fields is going to be talked about until a deal happens. He will be in trade talks, both on every radio and TV show and in the actual front office, for weeks now.