NFL Rumors: 5 intriguing trade candidates who could move this offseason
While we are still waiting to crown a winner in this year's Super Bowl. it's never too early to look ahead to the offseason. Who are the most intriguing trade candidates who could see themselves in new homes in 2024?
By Nick Villano
2. Khalil Mack, EDGE, Los Angeles Chargers
Joey Bosa is the name many are mentioning when it comes to a Chargers player who could move this offseason, but Khalil Mack makes a lot more sense. Mack was really good at stacking his stat sheet this year. That sounds almost negative, but it's not. Mack was quite good, putting up a career-high 17 sacks. He deflected 10 passes and forced five fumbles. Any team would want a player with a stat line like that.
The Chargers are looking to change the roster under Jim Harbaugh. The new coach and reigning NCAA National Champion will have new ideas, and the Chargers need money and cap space to implement these ideas.
Mack is hitting a serious moment in his career. Due to some previous contract renegotiations, the chicken has come to roost this season. His cap number is north of $38 million. That's an insane number for a linebacker, especially one that is 32 years old. The Chargers will be looking for someone to take on that money.
Mack might even renegotiate the contract for the right situation. He's in the last year of his deal, but the Chargers did put themselves in a strange spot. A trade costs the Chargers $23 million. So, the renegotiation might come earlier than an actual trade. Either way, Mack might be on the move so the Chargers can make the right moves.