NFL Rumors: 5 intriguing trade candidates who could move this offseason
While we are still waiting to crown a winner in this year's Super Bowl. it's never too early to look ahead to the offseason. Who are the most intriguing trade candidates who could see themselves in new homes in 2024?
By Nick Villano
1. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a number of intriguing decisions to make this offseason. They have to figure out who should be their offensive coordinator after replacing Matt Canada in the middle of the season. They had a healthy Kenny Pickett, their former first-round pick quarterback, but they went into the playoff game with former third-stringer Mason Rudolph. There are so many things that need to be addressed in Pittsburgh, but the most interesting thing that needs focus is the wide receiver position.
It seems like there was one position that was set, and it was the WR position. Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson, and the young upstart Calvin Austin III make up a fantastic one through four. However, there were some issues with Pickens. For one, he never really lived up to his talent level. He disappears far too often. The other issue is he makes headlines for the wrong reasons.
His lack of blocking effort became the talk of everyone after a December game against the Colts. The Steelers don't like dealing with this. Mike Tomlin has had some wild personalities at the position (Plaxico Burress, Santonio Holmes, and Antonio Brown come to mind), but they always got out before it went too far.
Pickens is 22 years old. His highlight reel might be second only to Justin Jefferson. That will drive his trade market. The Steelers need a lot. If they can trade from a position of strength, they should. Whether it's for a draft pick or another piece they can add to their puzzle, Pickens seems like a very good trade option.