5 offseason Matt Canada replacements Steelers have to consider
The Pittsburgh Steelers fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada Tuesday morning. Here are 5 offseason replacements they need to consider for the role.
By Simon Shortt
The Pittsburgh Steelers, on Tuesday morning, fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada. For the first time in decades, the Steelers have fired a coach/coordinator midseason, and it was well warranted. Since Canada became the OC, Pittsburgh has never finished above 21st in the NFL in offensive yards gained or points scored. They are currently 28th in both categories.
For the rest of the season, it appears the Steelers will be splitting Canada's duties between Eddie Faulkner and Mike Sullivan.
Now it's time to look ahead. There are many worthy candidates to take over the vacancy next season. Here are five offseason Matt Canada replacements Steelers have to consider.
Matt Canada Replacement #5: Shea Tierney
Shea Tierney is a young (37) coach who already has solid NFL experience. Tierney is currently the quarterbacks coach in New York for Brian Daboll and the Giants. Prior to New York, Tierney was an offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach in Buffalo with Daboll, Ken Dorsey, and Josh Allen.
Tierney landed with Daboll in 2017 on the offensive staff at Alabama. The coach was impressed enough with Tierney to bring him along to different stops in the NFL.
Things obviously aren't looking great for the Giants right now, so let's brush some of that aside because of the injuries and think about what Tierney has been part of in the NFL. He was front row for the Josh Allen reclamation project, and directly involved in Daniel Jones getting paid.
Tierney isn't my favorite name on this list since he's been only with Daboll in his NFL tenure. But something got Daboll's attention and has held it, all these years. If I'm Pittsburgh, I want to find out what it is.