Matt Canada fired by Steelers: Who will step in as offensive play-caller next?
The Pittsburgh Steelers have fired their offensive coordinator. Here's who will call plays with Matt Canada out.
By Josh Wilson
Matt Canada was fired on Tuesday morning by Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers. After the team's Week 11 showing resulted in just 10 points scored and a 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns (who were without their star quarterback, Deshaun Watson), Tomlin had evidently seen enough.
Tomlin released the following statement:
"Matt Canada has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator. I appreciate Matt's hard work and dedication, and I wish him the best moving forward in his career."
Canada's time as offensive coordinator with the Steelers has not gone well. The last two years Pittsburgh has ranked 26th and 28th, respecitvely, in points scored, and nearly as bad in total offensive yards.
Fans have been vocal about their displeasure for the Canada experience, but Tomlin has been outwardly supportive of Canada throughout. Even on Sunday, Tomlin was complimentary of the Cleveland Browns defensive pressure rather than casting shame on his tepid offense.
Weeks ago, the Steelers moved Canada from the skybox to the field during games, evidently as a last-ditch effort to see if a change of perspective might draw better results out of him.
Mission failed successfully.
It's a bold move from Tomlin who typically has demoted coaches rather than outright firing them. The results certainly justify the move.
Who calls plays next for Steelers?
It's unclear officially who will take over as offensive coordinator in the interim, but Tomlin's next press conference should clarify that.
Here's the list of offensive coaches on the team:
- Eddie Faulkner, running backs coach
- Frisman Jackson, wide receivers coach
- Pat Meyer, offensive line coach
- Alfredo Roberts, tight ends coach
- Mike Sullivan, quarterbacks coach
- Glenn Thomas, offensive assistant coach
- David Corley, assistant quarterbacks coach
- Isaac Williams, assistant offensive line coach
Early whispers from Josina Anderson indicate Eddie Faulkner will take over as offensive coordinator with Mike Sullivan calling plays with him.
If that falls through, Glenn Thomas is the most obvious linear move, but quarterback coaches are often easy plugs for an OC interim as well. Sullivan also has more experience than Thomas with 18 years. Roberts has the most experience of anyone on the roster at 20 years.
Either way, it's a new era for the Steelers offense, and a fresh start of sorts for quarterback Kenny Pickett.