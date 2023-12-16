NFL rumors: 5 QBs Vikings can target to win a Super Bowl in 2024
The Minnesota Vikings haven't been to a Super Bowl since 1976, but who really cares about that?
By John Buhler
4. J.J. McCarthy has shown he can guide a winning program to titles
Although Vikings fans would probably love to see either USC's Caleb Williams or North Carolina's Drake Maye suit up for their team next year, Minnesota is not going to be bad enough to be in a realistic spot to draft either blue-chip quarterback draft prospect. I may like Bo Nix as a fit here, as well as what Michael Penix Jr. is all about, but they aren't winning Super Bowls as rookies, I'm sorry.
To me, there are only two quarterbacks the Vikings can draft this spring who might be good enough to get the team over the top in year one. The first would be Michigan starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Although he has been propped up a bit by his head coach Jim Harbaugh, McCarthy plays with a ton of poise running his offense. He also was a five-star recruit coming out of high school.
Although Harbaugh is not coming to the Twin Cities this offseason, I really think McCarthy could flourish right away playing for Kevin O'Connell. This offensive-minded head coach knows how to elevate the level of play at that position group. McCarthy projects like a better version of Brock Purdy to me. Purdy had the San Francisco 49ers on the doorstep of getting to the Super Bowl last season.
McCarthy's leadership and composure are reasons why I think he will succeed just about anywhere.