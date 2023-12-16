NFL rumors: 5 QBs Vikings can target to win a Super Bowl in 2024
The Minnesota Vikings haven't been to a Super Bowl since 1976, but who really cares about that?
By John Buhler
3. Kyler Murray could be electrifying throwing to this receiving corps
The Arizona Cardinals will have a tough decision to make this offseason. They could run it back with Kyler Murray as their starting quarterback, or they could look to draft someone like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye or even Jayden Daniels near the top of the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Given that Jonathan Gannon largely took the job because of Murray, I doubt he gets traded. But what if he does?
Murray's trade value is probably not what it once was, but it is still strong enough to get something pretty interesting coming the other way. The fact the Vikings are in the same conference as the Cardinals complicates things, but just imagine how absolutely electrifying the Minnesota offense could be with Murray rifling the pigskin to guys like Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison for years?
I think that visualization is enough to give this potential trade idea some legs, the kind that could help carry the Vikings to the Super Bowl. Murray is not for everyone. He is undeniably moody on the sidelines and has a bad reputation for not studying film. If he embraces a change of scenery, as well as the frigid Upper Midwest climate, then I think he can salvage his NFL career with the Vikings.
The Vikings have historically gotten sloppy seconds from great quarterbacks, so keep that in mind.