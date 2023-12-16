NFL rumors: 5 QBs Vikings can target to win a Super Bowl in 2024
The Minnesota Vikings haven't been to a Super Bowl since 1976, but who really cares about that?
By John Buhler
Despite having injuries and inconsistencies at the quarterback position, the Minnesota Vikings have remained playoff viable in a down NFC this season. Of course, the Vikings have been playoff-viable for most of their history. Unfortunately, being perennially playoff-viable has not translated into going to the Super Bowl. Minnesota has not been to one since the mid-1970s, having gone 0-4 in the big game.
Right now, the NFC is led by teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco Giants. Yes, there are other quality teams at the top of the league like the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions, but none of them have what we would consider to be world beaters at quarterback. Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy weren't first-round picks. Jared Goff sure was ... by the Los Angeles Rams...
Overall, I think a historically well-run operation like the Vikings could be a quarterback away from making a serious climb to the top of the NFC. They have the right head coach in Kevin O'Connell. Although I remain skeptical about their general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, there are worse men to lead an NFL front office than him. Frankly, the snakebitten Vikings may just need a stroke of luck.
Here are five quarterbacks the Vikings could potentially end up with to lead them to the Super Bowl.
5. Kirk Cousins could return and potentially have his greatest season ever
At this point, I wouldn't rule out Kirk Cousins returning to the Vikings just yet. He has played very well for Minnesota for the better part of a decade now. Cousins seems to have a great working relationship with head coach Kevin O'Connell, as well as his receiving corps. Although he may not ever get to an MVP level under center for the Vikings, all you need is for the stars to align just once.
If the Vikings have a great offseason, land a few favors in terms of next year's scheduling and catch a few breaks during the regular season next year, I could see a scenario in which the Vikings get back to the NFC Championship Game. From there, you are pretty much Super Bowl-caliber. Of course, you need teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers to pull back a bit.
To me, Cousins is probably the best quarterback in the league who is probably not quite good enough to lead your team to the Super Bowl. He is right around that Dak Prescott range, but certainly a better player than someone like a Derek Carr. Having had to play in the same division as Aaron Rodgers for years had been an issue, but 2024 will be another year removed from him playing there.
Not all of Skol Nation would be in favor of Cousins returning, but Minnesota could do a lot worse.