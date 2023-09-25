Overreaction Monday: 5 NFL teams better off blowing it all up after three weeks
The leaves are changing and so are the NFL standings. Who says Week 3 is too early to hit the panic button?
No. 2 NFL team who should blow it up: Denver Broncos
L - O - L.
The Denver Broncos were on the wrong end of the Miami Dolphins' historic 70-point game Sunday afternoon. Sean Payton talked during the week about the importance of tackling in space and his game plan for Mike McDaniel's unique offense, only to watch the Denver defense get obliterated on almost every snap.
All summer, Payton was hailed as this saintly figure sent from the football gods to save Denver from NFL purgatory. The Broncos' 2022 season under Nathaniel Hackett featured all-time bad vibes as Russell Wilson completely fell apart, along with the offense around him. Payton is the QB whisperer, the man who captained Drew Brees to a Super Bowl. He was supposed to fix the offense, to fix Wilson.
Well, it's only Week 3. Maybe Payton has more tricks up his sleeve, but he's running out of time. The Broncos look like one of the worst teams in football, sitting 0-3 despite a very clear preseason mandate to win football games. Payton is getting paid north of $17 million annually to right the ship, but right now that ship is at the bottom of the ocean.
Wilson looks as lost as ever. It would be too simple to call him 'bad' — his numbers are fine — but he is completely average, devoid of the mobility and athletic playmaking punch that once defined his Pro Bowl turns in Seattle. Then there's the vaunted Denver defense, the foundation upon which the Broncos' 2016 Super Bowl victory was built. The Broncos are supposed to be hardline stoppers. Hardline stoppers don't give up 70 points, even to the Dolphins.
The Broncos are a mess, plain and simple. There's no correcting course with the current core. If the front office can somehow cut ties with Wilson, that is step No. 1. Step No. 2 might be finding a new coach, but that's challenging given the financial fallout. The front office may have to settle for finding Payton a better roster instead.