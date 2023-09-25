Overreaction Monday: 5 NFL teams better off blowing it all up after three weeks
The leaves are changing and so are the NFL standings. Who says Week 3 is too early to hit the panic button?
No. 1 NFL team who should blow it up: Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears are the worst team in football, bar none. Well, maybe bar the Broncos. But it's really rough in Chicagoland right now. Justin Fields and company were stormed off the field Sunday afternoon, losing 41-10 to the reigning NFL champs. While Travis Kelce was dancing in the end zone and flirting with Taylor Swift, Chicago was haphazardly tossing Fields back into a 38-point game after he sustained a head injury.
Those two franchises are on vastly different ends of the spectrum.
Chicago finished last season 3-14 with the opportunity to select Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, or Anthony Richardson with the No. 1 pick. Instead, the Bears traded back to No. 10 for a lineman and called it a day. The arrival of D.J. Moore at wide receiver was supposed to unlock Justin Fields and justify the sacrifice, but it's hard to maximize your star wideout when the QB can't get the ball 10 yards downfield in a straight line.
Fields has been flat-out terrible through three weeks. He mustered 99 total passing yards on Sunday, continuing his trend of completely butchering the pitch-and-catch game. Chicago hasn't been able to make up the difference on the ground either. No Bears RB has more than 40 rushing yards in a single game this season.
The offensive line is a dumpster fire, Matt Eberflus sits on the hottest seat in the NFL, and the Bears' defense — much like the Broncos — is coasting on reputation, not actual impact. Giving up 41 points to the Chiefs isn't quite as bad as 70 to the Dolphins, but it still ain't great. Especially when the Chiefs have been struggling to break 20 for a couple of weeks.
The Bears are lost. The Fields experiment is not working and it's clear the franchise needs a hard reset. The front office, the coaching staff, the personnel — it all needs to change. The Bears like to project lofty organizational standards, but there's a lot standing between Chicago and success at the moment.