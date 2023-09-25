Mike McDaniel, Dolphins used Sean Payton’s strategy against the Broncos
Sean Payton went in-depth on his strategies to slow down the Miami Dolphins. They did not work.
The Miami Dolphins became the third team in NFL history to reach 70 points on Sunday afternoon, blasting the Denver Broncos 70-20 in front of a delirious Dolphins crowd. The game officially announced Mike McDaniel as the NFL's preeminent offensive mind. It also suggested a potential changing of the guard, with the legendary Sean Payton in completely unfamiliar territory — down 50 points with no answers for the young upstart head coach.
Before the game, Payton spoke glowingly about McDaniel and the Dolphins' dynamic offense. From Yardbarker:
"He's doing well. I would say, obviously, calling the plays, but just as important is the design of what you're getting ready to call. You can see it on tape. You get a lot of different presentations that you have to really work through defensively. They've done a really good job. Mike [McDaniel] has done a fantastic job."
Miami's offensive orchestration is the créme de la créme in the NFL, something Denver is now intimately aware of. Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill seem to share a psychic connection, the receiver always catching darts from the MVP frontrunner right in stride. Miami's backfield was equally impressive on Sunday, with De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert combining for eight touchdowns.
Payton entered the game with plans to slow Miami down.
"I think early down fits," he said in regard to primary concerns. "I think our tackling is one of our keys in this game. These guys get the ball into space, so you have to populate, break down, and be able to space tackle. They do a really good job. It's not just in the running game, it may be a pass that is just like a run that's completed quickly. You have to pursue, shimmy down and play with good leverage. I think that area is something I know Vance [Joseph] and our staff has been working on."
Wellllllllllllll... the Broncos clearly did not tackle Miami enough Sunday afternoon. The RBs broke off several huge gains and Hill regularly obliterated defenders in space (nine catches, 157 yards, one touchdown). Payton entered the game with a strategy, but McDaniel was more than prepared. He consistently placed his playmakers in a favorable position to pick apart Payton's ailing defense.
Mike McDaniel and Miami Dolphins obliterate Sean Payton's strategy in 50-point win over Denver Broncos
A lot of Sunday's outcome falls on the Broncos, who are 0-3 with Payton at the helm. Hailed all offseason as the solution to the Broncos' Russell Wilson problem, Payton has failed to meaningfully address any of Denver's core weaknesses. Wilson continues to perform averagely, the defense is no longer the Super Bowl engine of old, and Payton's saintly reputation is quickly losing its gloss.
Football, like any sport, evolves over time. There are always new voices who come along and push the game forward. Sometimes, that comes at the expense of older voices who once held dominion over the league. Payton's credentials are undeniable, and he'd probably look better with a superior roster. But, maybe he doesn't have the same cutting-edge advantage he once held over other coaches.
McDaniel is that young disruptor, completely revamping the Dolphins' offense with his unique strategy for building rapport between his star QB and playmakers. Miami's timing is razor-sharp. Tua isn't holding the ball in the pocket or scrambling to keep plays alive. He's making quick decisions and firing on-time, on-target passes to the best receiving corps in football. That's a recipe for success — obviously.
The Dolphins probably don't have many more 70-point games in them, but it's hard to imagine NFL defenses getting the better of McDaniel's squad very often. Is Miami the team to beat in the AFC? It's too early to say definitively, but things are certainly trending in that direction.