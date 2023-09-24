NFL Winners and Losers from Week 3: Tua stakes MVP claim, Jags look lost
It's NFL Week 3, which means we're starting to get a sense for the contenders and the pretenders.
The Miami Dolphins scored 70 points in Week 3. The Washington Commanders scored three points. Such is the dichotomy of the NFL landscape. Some teams are rocketing into the stratosphere, other fast-starters are falling rapidly back to earth.
The Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints were both 2-0, but no more. The Minnesota Vikings, preseason favorites to win the NFC North, fell to 0-3. The Buffalo Bills, meanwhile, are right back in the contenders circle, while the New York Jets have followed up their improbable Week 1 victory with two depressing losses.
Whether you find yourself rooting for Zach Wilson or Patrick Mahomes, there's plenty to write home about as NFL Week 3 unfolds. Here are your updated winners and losers from around the league.
NFL Week 3 winner: Tua Tagovailoa (and Mike McDaniel, and the Dolphins' offense)
Tua Tagovailoa is the NFL MVP after three weeks. There's a long way to go and he will face stiff competition from Patrick Mahomes, but no player has been up to par with the Alabama product so far. The led the Dolphins to a commanding 70-20 victory on Sunday, completing 23-of-26 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns. He completed 16-of-16 passes in the first half.
Miami's offense is the best in football. Mike McDaniel has that group firing on all cylinders; the machine is finely tuned and well-oiled. Whatever positive car metaphor you can think of, it applies to Miami's offense. Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill are psychically connected. Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane were responsible for eight touchdowns out of the backfield (!!!). It's unfathomable.
Tyreek Hill is making an earnest attempt to reach 2,000 yards through the air, so maybe he deserves some MVP love too. But Tagovailoa is the conductor, constantly placing Miami's elite playmakers in prime positions to succeed. If he can come close to maintaining this pace for another 14 weeks, we know who the next MVP trophy will belong to.