NFL Rumors: 5 teams that fit Mike Evans’ free agency demands
These five teams fit the description of what Mike Evans is looking for in free agency.
2. The Ravens need a clear-cut WR1 like Mike Evans
The Baltimore Ravens were arguably the most complete team in the NFL this past season and looked poised to make it to the Super Bowl before running into Patrick Mahomes. For Baltimore to finally knock Mahomes off, they could use a clear-cut WR1 like Evans.
Lamar Jackson winning another MVP award this past season was especially impressive because his weapons are still not all that great. Zay Flowers put together an impressive rookie season and was Baltimore's leading receiver, but only had 858 yards. Evans has had more than that every year in his career. Other options like Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, and Nelson Agholor were rather underwhelming.
The Ravens do have Mark Andrews who is an elite tight end when healthy, but he was limited to just 10 games this past season. The Ravens have money to spend with many key players, including the high-priced Beckham, hitting the free agency market. They have an elite quarterback in reigning MVP Lamar Jackson. They are a team competing for Super Bowls. Why wouldn't Evans want to come to Baltimore?
Lamar continues to improve as a thrower of the football, and just attempted the most passes this past season than any other in his NFL career. You'd think adding a legitimate WR1 in Evans would only increase that. Lamar has never had a receiver of Evans' caliber yet he's won two MVPs in his five full seasons as a starter. The sky would truly be the limit for this Ravens offense if they find a way to land Evans.