NFL Rumors: 5 teams that fit Mike Evans’ free agency demands
These five teams fit the description of what Mike Evans is looking for in free agency.
1. The Chiefs can offer Mike Evans everything he wants
When looking at everything Mike Evans is looking for, no team fits the criteria better than the Kansas City Chiefs. It's not what most NFL fans want, but if Evans is looking for everything his agent says that he is, it's hard to picture him passing on the Chiefs.
He wants to play with an elite quarterback? Patrick Mahomes is not only the best quarterback in the NFL today, he's arguably the most talented quarterback we've ever seen. He wants to be showcased in the offense? The Chiefs don't have a high-end wide receiver. Rashee Rice looked good in his rookie year, but he's better off in a supporting role, at least for now. Travis Kelce is obviously a legend, but it'll be good for him and the team if his usage rate wasn't sky-high at age 34.
He wants to be paid like a top wide receiver? The Chiefs happen to have cap space after the NFL raised the salary cap by roughly $30 million. It might mean a player like L'Jarius Sneed or Chris Jones might not come back, but the Chiefs really need a wide receiver.
Winning a Super Bowl is a key priority? That should seal the deal right there. If his top priority truly is to win, there's no better place than Kansas City. The Chiefs have won back-to-back Lombardi Trophies and have taken three home in the last five years. Adding Evans to the mix only improves their chances.