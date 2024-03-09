5 teams that should take a chance on Tyron Smith with Cowboys star entering free agency
All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith will be looking for a new home for the first time in his NFL career. These are the five teams that should take a chance on the 11-year veteran.
By Simon Shortt
3. New England Patriots
The New England Patriots have been in a tough spot on the offensive line for the last two years. Between Matt Patricia being the offensive line coach, to swapping players' positions midgame, to retreading former Patriots who failed elsewhere, this group has been a mess.
And with possibly another rookie quarterback coming to town, they don't want to put him through what Mac Jones just experienced.
On Thursday, March 7 the Patriots signed former Steelers tackle Chukwuma Okorafor. A fine first step in bringing some clarity to this group. But it can't and won't stop there.
Signing Tyron Smith would allow New England to focus on quarterback and wide receiver early in the draft, or take a developmental tackle to learn behind the veteran.
First-year Head Coach Jerod Mayo should also look to add veterans to the team to assist in the leadership department. Getting not only a lot of experience and knowledge from an All-Pro player, but one from outside the "Patriot Way" could go a long way in rebuilding the culture in New England.