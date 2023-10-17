NFL Rumors: Bears Justin Fields backup plan, Colts PEDs suspension, Packers move
- The Packers add running back depth
- The Colts defense takes a hit due to a PED suspension
- The Bears add a QB to practice squad with Justin Fields injured
By Scott Rogust
NFL Rumors: Colts DT Grover Stewart suspended for violating NFL's PED policy
The Indianapolis Colts have been holding their own thus far this season, sitting at 3-3 on the year. However, they may very well receive confirmation that rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson could get season-ending surgery to repair a Grade 3 AC sprain. With that, it will be Gardner Minshew the rest of the way.
But on Tuesday, the Colts' defense received some bad news, and they will be without a key defensive lineman for a significant stretch of the season.
The NFL announced that Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart has been suspended for the next six games for violating their performance-enhancing drug policy. With that, Stewart will be eligible to return for the team's Week 14 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Stewart released a statement on his personal Instagram account, apologizing for the suspension. The defensive tackle said that he "would never purposefully put [himself] or the team in this kind of situation," while saying that he was responsible for what he puts in his body and that he "should have taken the proper steps to educate [himself.]"
Stewart's absence will be huge, considering how well he has played through the first six weeks of the season. Stewart recorded 16 total tackles, 13 defensive stops, five quarterback hits, and four quarterback hurries in 258 total snaps, per Pro Football Focus.
The Colts will now be without Stewart for the following games:
- Week 7: vs Cleveland Browns
- Week 8: vs. New Orleans Saints
- Week 9: at Carolina Panthers
- Week 10: vs. New England Patriots
- Week 12: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 13: at Tennessee Titans