NFL Rumors: Bears Justin Fields backup plan, Colts PEDs suspension, Packers move
- The Packers add running back depth
- The Colts defense takes a hit due to a PED suspension
- The Bears add a QB to practice squad with Justin Fields injured
By Scott Rogust
NFL Rumors: Bears add Trace McSorley amid Justin Fields injury
If the season were to end right now, the Chicago Bears would have the first- and second-overall picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. The team picked up its first win of the season in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders. Yet, the Bears were unable to build off of the momentum, as they lost 19-13 loss to the rival Minnesota Vikings.
As if that loss couldn't sting more for the Vikings, they watched quarterback Justin Fields exit the game with a right hand injury. That injury turned out to be a dislocated thumb, which the quarterback popped back in but was unable to grip a football. The Bears announced on Monday that Fields was officially doubtful to play in the team's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Bears played rookie Tyson Bagent for the remainder of the aforementioned Week 6 game against the Vikings. Not to mention, they have Nathan Peterman on the roster. However, the team has brought in more depth at the position.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Bears are signing former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley to their practice squad.
McSorley made a name for himself as the starting quarterback for the Penn State Nittany Lions, where he was named Second-team All-Big Ten three times. In 2019, McSorley was drafted in the sixth round by the Baltimore Ravens. Despite being with the team for nearly three seasons, he played in just three games.
Midway through the 2021 season, McSorley was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals. In 2022, McSorley received his first career start in Week 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he threw for 217 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception while completing 24-of-45 pass attempts. Arizona lost 19-16 to Tampa Bay.
In nine career games, McSorley threw for 502 yards, one touchdown, and five interceptions while completing 51.6 percent of his passes.
Based on the team's depth chart, Bagent could be in line for his first career start. In the aforementioned game against the Vikings, Bagent recorded 83 passing yards and one interception while completing 10-of-14 of his throws, in addition to picking up a rushing touchdown.
In case the Bears need another quarterback, they will have access to McSorley from the practice squad.