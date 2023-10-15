Justin Fields injury: Bears offensive line makes a bad day even worse for young QB
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields bad day got even worse thanks to what looks to be a hand injury. Fields was taken to the locker room.
By Mark Powell
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was taken to the locker room after he was sacked by the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings, who rushed just three defenders on the play, were somehow able to get home on a botched pass blocking scheme by the Bears offensive line.
Fields could be forced to miss some time, but in the meantime he will be taken to the locker room for testing. His backup is rookie Tyson Bagent.
Justin Fields injury timeline: How long will Bears QB be out?
Depending on the injury designation, Fields could be forced out for the remainder of the game.
Fields was shaking his hand as he left the game. Considering the Bears are 1-4 on the year and struggling in their Week 6 game against the Vikings, there's no real rush to bring Fields back in the game, especially if it runs the risk of impacting him long term.
UPDATE: Justin Fields was ruled out.
Chicago Bears QB depth chart: Who is Justin Fields backup?
Justin Fields backup is Tyson Bagent, who is a rookie. Bagent is an unfamiliar name to most outside of Chicago, though he was a preseason star for the Bears, thus earning the backup role. Behind Bagent, Chicago has Nathan Peterman, though he has been relegated to the practice squad.
Justin Fields injury history
The majority of Fields NFL career has been spent without injury so far. Fields has suffered a pulled groin, cracked ribs, a shoulder sprain and more. However, in NFL terminology that's not exactly too severe. He doesn't have any history with hand injuries, so this is a first for the Ohio State product.