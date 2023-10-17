NFL Rumors: Bears Justin Fields backup plan, Colts PEDs suspension, Packers move
- The Packers add running back depth
- The Colts defense takes a hit due to a PED suspension
- The Bears add a QB to practice squad with Justin Fields injured
By Scott Rogust
NFL Rumors: Packers add James Robinson to their RB room
The Green Bay Packers are about to return from their Week 6 bye, where they prepare for the 1-5 Denver Broncos. The team currently sits at 2-3 and is looking to gain ground on the Detroit Lions (5-1) for first place in the NFC North. It certainly helps that the Broncos have statistically the worst defense in the league.
Ahead of the game, the Packers decided to add some depth to the running backs room. According to NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers are signing former Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets running back James Robinson.
The Packers have dealt with running back issues, with star Aaron Jones missing Weeks 2, 3, and 5 due to a hamstring injury. The team is hopeful that Jones could return to the field to provide the offense with a spark that could help quarterback Jordan Love.
Regardless of what happens, the Packers are bringing in Robinson to have the depth necessary, just in case.
Robinson is three years removed from rushing for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns on 240 carries in his rookie season with the Jaguars. However, Robinson ruptured his Achilles tendon late in the 2021 season. He would get traded to the Jets during the 2022 season but played just four games.
Ahead of this season, Robinson spent time with the New England Patriots and New York Giants but did not make either 53-man roster.
Through his four years in the NFL, Robinson ran for 2,262 yards and 18 touchdowns on 514 carries.
Looking to get back in the win column, the Packers are making sure they have an adequate amount of running backs available. It certainly helps when they are facing a Broncos team that has surrendered 172.3 rushing yards per game.