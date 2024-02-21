NFL Rumors: Bears trade packages, Packers upgrade safety, Brian Burns contract
- Do the Chicago Bears keep the No. 1 pick or Justin Fields?
- Green Bay Packers linked to dynamic safety
- Where do things stand with Brian Burns and the Carolina Panthers?
By Lior Lampert
Xavier McKinney listed as best fit for Packers to upgrade at safety
With Jonathan Owens and Darnell Savage entering unrestricted free agency this offseason, the Green Bay Packers need to address the safety positions ahead of next season.
With both safeties set to hit the open market, could the team look to upgrade their secondary under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley? ESPN’s Matt Bowen suggests it’d make sense.
Bowen ranks the 50 best NFL free agents this offseason and their best team fits, mentioning a potential marriage between the Packers and New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney as a complementary pairing – citing McKinney’s positional versatility and ability to cover a wide range of ground on the back end of a defense.
"This might be a stretch given the Packers' history in free agency, but McKinney can play both safety spots, with the ability to cover down and create range in the post," writes Bowen. "He had three interceptions last season with the Giants, and I see him as a good fit for a Packers defense that will change its coverage and pressure tendencies under defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley."
McKinney had the best season of his career in 2023 and is looking to cash in, having recently vocalized his desire to feel “appreciated in every way,” including a big payday.
In 17 starts, McKinney logged 116 combined tackles, 11 pass deflections, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and two tackles for loss while recording a PFF graded 87.8, which ranked near the top of the league amongst safeties. McKinney and Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke were the only defenders in the NFL to log every snap in 2023, a sign of his value.
While it may be an ideal fit on paper, Bowen highlights Green Bay’s free agency history as a reason for fans to not get their hopes up.